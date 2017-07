(WJAX) A Jacksonville transgender woman has filed to run for Congress.

Monica DePaul’s running for the seat currently held by Republican Representative and former Sheriff John Rutherford.

DePaul is an adjunct English professor at University of North Florida who also writes vampire novels.

“No one like me has ever run in this area before,” said DePaul.

DePaul was actively involved in fighting for Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance, which passed in February.

DePaul was also the first transgender Florida delegate at the Democratic National Convention last year.