Trump bashes Washington Post as lobbyist for Amazon

(CNS NEWS) — “The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad…..” President Trump tweeted Monday night.

Then came two more tweets:

— “So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes?”

— “Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly?”

Trump was reacting to a July 19 Washington Post report saying that he has decided to end the CIA’s covert program to arm and train “moderate Syrian rebels” battling the Syrian government — “a move long sought by Russia, according to U.S. officials.”