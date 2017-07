(DAILY MAIL) — President Donald Trump called an emergency meeting on the Fourth of July to formulate a ‘measured response’ to North Korea’s first intercontinental ballistic missile test, amid fears it could reach as far as Alaska.

North Korea declared Tuesday that it had finally achieved its dream of building an intercontinental ballistic missile, saying it would ‘fundamentally put an end to the US nuclear war threat and blackmail’.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later confirmed the latest missile test was with an intercontinental ballistic missile.