(ABC NEWS) President Trump this morning called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “beleaguered” after criticizing him in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that ‘Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia,'” Trump said in a tweet.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” Trump wrote, referring to his Democratic opponent in last year’s presidential election, Hillary Clinton.