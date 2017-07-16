Trump expected to name Rogan to 9th Circuit

(Newsmax) In a few weeks, President Trump is expected to appoint James Rogan — nationally famed as one of the House managers of Bill Clinton’s impeachment during the 1999 trial — as a judge on the controversial 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Any nomination to one of the four vacancies on the 9th Circuit is sure to draw widespread attention. This particular court has been the source of so many decidedly liberal rulings that it is frequently denounced by conservative office-seekers. As a candidate for president in 2012, Newt Gingrich called for abolishing the 9th Circuit.

Sources in the Republican and legal communities told Newsmax that Rogan, a former U.S. Representative from the Golden State and present Superior Court judge, met in early June with White House Counsel Don McGahn to discuss appointment to the 9th Circuit.