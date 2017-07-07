Trump, Putin meet, shake hands

(Daily Mail) – President Donald Trump got closer to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin than ever on Friday when the two men met backstage at the G20 meeting.

The German government captured the ordinarily hidden handshakes and back-slaps by mounting a video camera on top of an official photographer’s camera.

Trump is seen shaking Vlad’s hand rightie-to-rightie, and using his left hand to pat the underside of Putin’s arm.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, facing them from the other side of a cocktail table, leans obliviously while the two men appear to chuckle at a private joke.

The surprising gesture was more familiar than anything else shown on the 40-second video clip, which was first published on Facebook.