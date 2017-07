(THE HILL) — President Trump said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have been happier with his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, in the White House.

“If Hillary had won, our military would be decimated. Our energy would be much more expensive. That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me,” Trump said in an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson.

“And that’s why I say, why would he want me? Because from day one I wanted a strong military, he doesn’t want to see that,” the president added.