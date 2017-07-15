Trump 'shocking, vulgar and right' – cat's out of bag

WASHINGTON – In a prescient article written during President Trump’s campaign, then-Daily Caller editor Tucker Carlson declared that candidate Trump was “shocking, vulgar and right.”

Carlson placed the blame for the rise of the outsider squarely at the feet of the established conservative movement, often called ‘Conservatism Inc.”

That group, he suggested, created the conditions that led to Trump’s unexpected popularity.

Trump “exists because you failed,” Carlson declared to Conservatism Inc., blasting the huge network of nonprofits and organizations surrounding Washington for a complete lack of tangible success in recent decades.

“Consider the conservative nonprofit establishment, which seems to employ most right-of-center adults in Washington,” Carlson wrote. “Over the past 40 years, how much donated money have all those think tanks and foundations consumed? Billions, certainly.”

“Has America become more conservative over that same period? Come on. Most of that cash went to self-perpetuation: Salaries, bonuses, retirement funds, medical, dental, lunches, car services, leases on high-end office space, retreats in Mexico, more fundraising,” Carlson continued.

The United States of America is on the brink of total dissolution. And the conservative think tanks and foundations in Washington, D.C. are just another part of the problem. It’s time to charge the cockpit before it’s too late. It’s time for revolution. Learn the real story behind the intellectual and political movement which stunned the dishonest media – and put Donald J. Trump in the White House. THE blockbuster of 2017: “American Greatness: How Conservatism Inc. Missed The 2016 Election & What The D.C. Establishment Needs To Learn” by Chris Buskirk and Seth Leibsohn, available now in the WND Superstore.

“Unless you were the direct beneficiary of any of that, you’d have to consider it wasted.”

Carlson further faulted the intellectuals and journalists who presumed to define conservatism for essentially shaming their own grassroots supporters for backing Trump.

“Let that sink in,” Carlson wrote. “Conservative voters are being scolded for supporting a candidate they consider conservative because it would be bad for conservatism? And by the way, the people doing the scolding? They’re the ones who’ve been advocating for open borders, and nation-building in countries whose populations hate us, and trade deals that eliminated jobs while enriching their donors, all while implicitly mocking the base for its worries about abortion and gay marriage and the pace of demographic change. Now they’re telling their voters to shut up and obey, and if they don’t, they’re liberal.”

Chris Buskirk, author of “American Greatness: How Conservatism Inc. Missed The 2016 Election & What The D.C. Establishment Needs To Learn,” recognized the same problems with Conservatism Inc. as Carlson did, and is now trying to create a grassroots conservative movement that frees conservatism from the Beltway insiders.

“When Tucker Carlson wrote his now famous essay back in January of 2016, it was really an indictment of what we call ‘Conservatism Inc,'” Buskirk told WND in an exclusive interview.

“[Tucker] talked about the failure of the nonprofit establishment in Washington, D.C., which by our estimation is about a $500 million a year operation,” Buskirk stated, providing a real figure to back up Carlson’s assumption on the wastefulness of Conservatism Inc.’s spending habits.

“And what do we get for that money? We haven’t gotten much of anything,” Buskirk added, echoing Carlson. “We got Barack Obama for eight years, we got George W. Bush for eight years.”

“Can anybody say that after sixteen years of Bush-Obama that this country is better off or worse off? Is it more conservative or less conservative?”

Anyone who honestly assesses that question, according to Buskirk, would reach the conclusion that Conservatism Inc. has failed to provide any real victories for the conservative movement.

“We haven’t gotten anything from that money,” Buskirk concluded



Conservatism Inc. has become “this insular group that benefits significantly from all these donations, but has just ceased to be effective.”

“Conservatives like to talk about free markets and creative destruction. Well a little creative destruction needs to come to the Beltway establishment,” Buskirk believes.

“We want to see a renaissance in the conservative movement. We’re hoping to spark a conservative movement that is based in America, not inside of Washington, D.C.”

This new conservative movement would be based on the core issues championed by Trump, namely a pro-citizen immigration policy, pro-worker trade policy, and “America First” foreign policy.

Buskirk believes that this type of movement would celebrate “hopes, dreams, and principles of the American people,” rather than “a small group of people who are spending a ton of money inside the Beltway every year.”

Tucker Carlson’s article identified the problems within the conservative movement, but Buskirk has outlined the solution.