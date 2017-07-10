Trump's 'American Greatness' secret – $4.95 today only!

How is it possible that the conservative elite, Washington insiders and mainstream media were all so completely out of touch with reality during the 2016 presidential election cycle?

“We were all wrong!” “The greatest political upset in our lifetime.” “None of us saw this coming.” Those are just a few of the confessions pundits, experts and anchors expressed when it emerged that Donald J. Trump was the winner. Yet, while most of the political establishment and pundits missed the boat, there were many who recognized the growing Trump phenomenon in early spring 2016. And there were some who recognized, even during every seeming Trump-created “meltdown” or “mistake,” that Donald Trump not only could win, but would win. And have they got a story to tell now!

Best of all, today only, WND readers can get the acclaimed new book “American Greatness: How Conservatism, Inc. Missed the 2016 Election & What the D.C. Establishment Needs to Learn” by Chris Buskirk and Seth Leibsohn, for only $4.95 – an incredible $21 discount off the regular $25.95 price!

What did they see that others didn’t? More importantly, how could so many “experts” and “smart people” get the election so totally wrong? And why are they still considered experts?

“American Greatness” is an analysis and indictment of the mainstream media, liberal commentariat and conservative establishment that implicitly undermined, if not insulted, some 60 million fellow Americans when they treated Donald Trump’s candidacy as a sideshow. With so little humility or self-reflection – and no apology! – how can these so-called experts continue reporting on and analyzing a country and polity they have essentially admitted they do not understand? After all, what they got wrong in 2016 was not just an election. What they got wrong was America.

“American Greatness” is not just another analysis of the mainstream media’s liberal biases. It focuses equally on the many conservative writers, thinkers and pundits who profoundly missed the mark as well. “American Greatness” explains how the timing was perfect for a populist takeover, why both the Left and the Right missed the pulse of the nation, and, most important, how we can move forward to truly make America great again.

About the Authors: Chris Buskirk is the editor and publisher of the American Greatness website and co-host of the Seth & Chris Show on 960am KKNT. A serial entrepreneur who has built and sold businesses in financial services and digital marketing, Chris has also studied political philosophy at the graduate level, has been published by the Washington Post, is a frequent guest on NPR’s Morning Edition, and holds a B.A. from Claremont-McKenna College. Seth Leibsohn is the former Vice President of two of the nation’s premier think tanks, Empower America and the Claremont Institute. He is the cohost of the Seth & Chris Show on 960am KKNT. He produced, co-hosted and was regular guest host of the top-rated national radio show Bill Bennett’s Morning in America and has counseled, written speeches for, and collaborated with candidates for national office and several former Cabinet officials. The coauthor, with William J. Bennett of “The Fight of Our Lives,” Leibsohn is currently a senior fellow with the Claremont Institute and a senior editor of American Greatness.

Save $21, get ‘American Greatness’ for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can save a huge $21 off the cover price of Chris Buskirk and Seth Leibsohn’s “American Greatness.”

Until tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, you can get your copy for only $4.95 by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WND.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order “American Greatness” for just $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include: “MEET THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA: Feigning objectivity, they traffic in disinformation, conspiracy and fabrication”; “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED: A once-great political party has morphed into madness”; “DELIVER US FROM EVIL: Spiritual warfare in today’s America”; “TRANS-MANIA: The left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality”; and “PERSECUTION RISING: The growing abuse, imprisonment, torture and murder of Christians worldwide.”

So, for $4.95 you get a copy of “American Greatness,” plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have an outstanding offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive “American Greatness” as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged the low annual renewal rate of just $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing canceltrial@wnd.com before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of “American Greatness” at this price per household. Offer good only in the U.S.)

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

Order your copy of “American Greatness” for only $4.95! Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific.

If you prefer to order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer-service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order Chris Buskirk and Seth Leibsohn’s “American Greatness” here.