U.S. 'very concerned' by Temple Mount tensions

(JERUSALEM POST) The Trump administration is “very concerned” at the sight of growing tensions on the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, where security has been tightened since a terrorist attack last week.

“The United States is very concerned about tensions surrounding the Temple Mount/Haram Al-Sharif, a site holy to Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and calls upon the State of Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to make a good faith effort to reduce tensions and to find a solution that assures public safety and the security of the site and maintains the status quo,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement on Wednesday night. “The United States will continue to closely monitor the developments.”