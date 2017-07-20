U.S. 'very concerned' by Temple Mount tensions

Metal detectors installed after 2 Israeli police officers killed in terror attack

(JERUSALEM POST) The Trump administration is “very concerned” at the sight of growing tensions on the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, where security has been tightened since a terrorist attack last week.

“The United States is very concerned about tensions surrounding the Temple Mount/Haram Al-Sharif, a site holy to Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and calls upon the State of Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to make a good faith effort to reduce tensions and to find a solution that assures public safety and the security of the site and maintains the status quo,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement on Wednesday night. “The United States will continue to closely monitor the developments.”

