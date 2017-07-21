USS Fitzgerald crash 'was navy's own fault'

(London Independent) A deadly crash between a US warship and a Philippine cargo vessel is believed to have been the fault of the US navy, according to CNN citing preliminary investigations into the incident which claimed the lives of seven American sailors.

The network said that two officials from the Department of Defence said that there were multiple errors by the crew of the USS Fitzgerald that led to the collision in June. “They did nothing until the last second,” one official was quoted as saying. “A slew of things went wrong.” A second official said the crash “will wind up being our fault.”

The crash between the Fitzgerald, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, and the ACX Crystal on 17 June claimed the lives of seven US sailors. A further seven sailors were injured, including Commander Bryce Benson, who held the command of the ship.