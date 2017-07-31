Verdict in for Sheriff Joe Arpaio

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio was found guilty of contempt Monday for disobeying a judge’s order to stop detaining illegal immigrants, raising the possibility of a jail sentence for the lawman once known as “America’s toughest sheriff.”

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton issued her verdict a few weeks three weeks after the trial ended July 6, with sentencing scheduled for Oct. 5.

The former sheriff has long been a hero of the border-security movement, drawing headlines for having inmates live in a tent city and wear pink underwear as well as his fight against illegal immigration.