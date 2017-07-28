Wait! Can we know the day of Jesus' return?

“But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only,” said Jesus in Matthew 24:36.

So the Bible explains no one can predict exactly when Jesus Christ will return. However, while he doesn’t know the year, one pastor believes Jesus Christ will return on a particular biblical feast day. And now, he’s revealing this secret to the world.

Mark Biltz, the man who discovered the “Blood Moons” phenomenon, argues God follows specific patterns in history.

According to Biltz, the first coming of Jesus Christ fulfilled the meaning of the biblical feast days in the spring – Passover, Unleavened Bread, First Fruits and Pentecost. Now, Biltz argues Jesus Christ’s second coming will fulfill the fall feasts listed in the Bible – Rosh Hashanah (Trumpets), Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) and Sukkot (Tabernacles).

In short, God has a calendar. To understand prophecy, Christians need to get on the biblical calendar, God’s calendar. And Pastor Mark Biltz reveals how in his new book “God’s Day Timer.”

Pastor Biltz has an answer to the question on every Christian’s mind. Jesus Christ is coming back – and He’s coming back on Yom Kippur.

“It is thought that the Resurrection of the Dead takes place before His return,” Biltz told WND. “I believe that the Resurrection of the Dead will take place on the Feast of Trumpets, but that is not His actual return. His actual return is when His feet land on the Mount of Olives and it splits in two as stated in Zechariah 14. I believe this will be on Yom Kippur and then the Millennial reign will begin on Sukkot. These events may not happen in the same year.”

“I use the dates Orthodox Jews use for the feast days,” Biltz said, explaining when the holidays are on the secular calendar. Rosh Hashanah is Sept. 21 and 22. Yom Kippur is Sept. 30 and Sukkkot begins Oct. 5.

Biltz said there is a strong Scriptural case for this thesis and he urges special attention to the Feast of Trumpets, the next fall feast day to arrive. He strongly believes the Resurrection of the Dead will take place on this date some year.

“To begin we must realize the tribulation is known as the time of Jacob’s trouble as referred to in Jeremiah,” Blitz explained. “In Daniel where we see the time of trouble linked to the awakening of the dead. It says in Daniel 12:1-2, ‘And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book. And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.’

“This connects with Isaiah as well. Isaiah 26:19 says, ‘Thy dead men shall live, together with my dead body shall they arise. Awake and sing, ye that dwell in dust: for thy dew is as the dew of herbs, and the earth shall cast out the dead.’ We know the Resurrection of the Dead takes place on the Feast of Trumpets because it has always been known as ‘The Day of the Awakening Blast.’ The Feast of Trumpets is biblically known as Yom Teruah or the day of the blowing of the shofar.”

Biltz emphasizes he does not know the specific year nor is he predicting “the end of the world” or some other absurdity. However, Biltz says signs in the heavens, especially a coming solar eclipse which will traverse the United States on Aug. 21, is a warning for America to repent, especially as it is coming just before the fall feast days.

“Using the biblical calendar, the month of Tishri begins with the days of Awe, which is the time between Tishri 1 (Rosh Hashanah) and Tishri 10 (Yom Kippur),” explained Biltz. “These days are considered to be a time when every human is judged before the heavenly court and God decides who will die and who will live over the next year. So the month prior to the fall feasts is known as the month of repentance. It is to give one time to prepare for the coming trial. The shofar is blown every morning of the month of Elul to warn people to wake up and to repent.”

Biltz explains these concepts are actually of deep importance for believers who want to fully understand some of the events in the Bible.

“The month of Elul was the very time John the Baptist was preaching repentance because the Kingdom of God was at hand,” he told WND. “He immersed Yeshua (Jesus) who then went in to the wilderness for 40 days coming out on Yom Kippur. It is the same time frame Moses ascended the mount to make atonement for the children of Israel after the golden calf incident for 40 days coming down on Yom Kippur. It is the same month Jonah told Nineveh they had 40 days till Yom Kippur to repent.”

Now, Biltz explains, it is America’s turn to be incorporated into this epic biblical pattern.

“This solar eclipse is God letting the United States know that we have a 40-day warning during the same time frame for us to repent or we could be judged as a nation.”

Biltz explains there are strong signs extraordinary events could be on the way soon, including the Resurrection of the Dead on some future Feast of Trumpets.

“I believe every Feast of Trumpets from here on out has the potential for being the one where the resurrection of the dead will take place and I wouldn’t miss a one!” he exclaimed. “Just as the spring feasts were fulfilled in order, so will the fall feasts be and the Feast of Trumpets is the next one to be fulfilled! The Bible says we need to be watching and when you understand the Biblical calendar you know when to be watching!”

Biltz argues God wants believers to study His patterns and be aware of the signs of the times. He quotes 1 Thessalonians 5:4 – “But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief.”

“Not all believers will make it to the wedding of the Messiah but only those who know when to be watching,” Biltz told WND. “In one parable in the Book of Matthew, the five foolish virgins did not keep their lamps burning and so they had to go through the time of Jacob’s trouble. If they know when to be watching when the Messiah returns after the wedding, then they will be blessed.”

Quoting Luke 21:25, which speaks of “signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars” before the Second Coming, Biltz says there have been extraordinary astronomical events in recent years.

“We have had signs involving the four blood moons on the biblical feasts of Passover and Sukkot in 2014 and 2015,” he said. “We have had and will have significant signs with the sun having total solar eclipses on March 20 of 2015, the first day of Nisan beginning the calendar year. Then we will have a solar eclipse this August 21 of 2017 which is at the time of the beginning of the month of Elul, the month of repentance. A month later, there will be additional signs in the stars during the 10 days of awe, with the constellation Virgo being ‘crowned’ with 12 stars from the constellation Leo for the first time.”

“I encourage everyone to be watching this feast of trumpets!” he exclaimed.

But simply watching, said Biltz, is not enough. Nor is just feeling bad sufficient “repentance” or preparation.

“True repentance involves action, not just feelings,” the pastor said. “It involves returning back to God’s ways and instruction. Christians need to return to the biblical calendar to understand prophetic implications.”

