Wasserman Schultz to cooperate with investigators on IT probe

(Washington Free Beacon) Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Fla.) is expected to finally allow U.S. Capitol Police to access her laptop to investigate a cyber security case connected to several House Democrats’ IT contractors.

After months of apparent stonewalling, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee is going to cooperate with investigators looking into a case involving allegations of computer theft, over-billing, and email hacking, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Capitol Police is investigating whether at least five IT contractors who worked for dozens of House Democrats, including Wasserman Schultz, took hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of computer equipment and potentially hacked into the lawmakers’ email accounts.