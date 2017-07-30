'Wasted time': Charlie Gard's court-sanctioned killing

When I started to write this column, little Charlie Gard was one week before his first birthday. His life was fragile. His parents knew it but they wanted to be with him and help him as much as they could. I wanted to help too but felt helpless, as did so many thousands across the world.

But on July 28, when I saw the news, my blood ran cold. Sweet, innocent, lovely Charlie was dead. His life slipped away as the power of the state had him removed from the ventilator that helped him breathe.

We do not know where he was when he died or who was in charge of what was done to/for him at his time of death. This information was kept sealed by the court, which also ruled that Charlie would not be allowed to die at home. That was the last request of his parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard. It was an emotional and tearful request, but the court and the law said “no.”

What we do know is what his parents said to the world just after their son died.

His mother said, “Our beautiful little boy has gone; we are so proud of you Charlie.”

His father was tearful as he read a statement to the public outside the High Court in London: “We could not be prouder of him and we will miss him terribly. His body, heart and soul may soon be gone, but his spirit will live on for eternity and he will make a difference to people’s lives for years to come. We will make sure of that.”

His father called Charlie “an absolute warrior.”

There was a huge banner proclaiming “Save Charlie Gard” that hung from a nearby fence. When Charlie’s father finished his statement, the throng of people chanted, “Justice for Charlie.”

It wasn’t that no one tried. His parents were relentless in their efforts to have further treatment for their son. They raised $1.7 million so he could be brought to the United States for experimental oral treatment that might be effective. The doctor who developed the treatment said it was worth a try.

Charlie was born normal but soon exhibited symptoms of an extremely rare genetic disease. His was one of only 16 such cases in the world. He was hospitalized at two months of age and remained there until the end, nearly 10 months later.

The case drew worldwide attention. The parents petitioned the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for permission to take the boy to the United States. They refused even though the U.S. granted legal residence in the states for when the baby would arrive.

The pope offered to have the child treated at the Vatican Children’s Hospital. That, too, was refused.

Finally, the U.S. doctor, who has treated such cases as Charlie’s, went to London to examine him, and it’s reported he said they waited too long. Treatment would not be effective.

Charlie’s mother called it “a whole lot of wasted time”

Throughout the weeks and months, Charlie’s parents petitioned the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for permission to move the child for other treatment. They refused, saying it wouldn’t help and the child might suffer. It soon ballooned into a court case involving the lower British Courts and the Supreme Court. The European Court upheld the ruling of the U.K. courts to remove Charlie’s life support.

It was the parents against the system.

The system won; Charlie died.

British law allows doctors to overrule the wishes of parents if they consider it in the best interest of the child. The hospital said Charlie was terminally ill, and it was in his best interest to be “allowed” to die.

What a sham. He wasn’t “allowed” to die. They removed the ventilator that helped him to breathe, thus killing him.

No matter what you call it, the court decision in the United Kingdom against the parents of Charlie Gard is, in reality, medically approved, court-sanctioned murder.

There’s no dignity in that.

No, they didn’t decide to directly kill the 11-month-old baby. They decided to refuse him the possibility of a treatment might have saved him and prolonged his life.

They delayed and delayed long enough to make the effectiveness of that treatment even more remote. They refused to let the parents make any decisions concerning the life and well-being of their child and, ultimately, they refused to grant their last wish – to have their child spend his last hours in his own home, in the arms of his loving parents.

The powers that be – the state and the court – said “no,” even when the request was to have the ventilator brought to the home. They said it wouldn’t fit through the door of the house!

The party line was that Charlie should be allowed to “die with dignity.” And then they deliberately removed the ventilator that allowed him to breathe. And that killed him.

I don’t know how those people can live with themselves or look at themselves in the mirror each day.

I have no doubt that Charlie, who was baptized three days before his death, is in heaven with God and the angels, supported by the prayers of millions.

I can only hope that when their time comes, those in the British system who caused the death of Charlie Gard will rot in hell for eternity.

They deserve no better.

