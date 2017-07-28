Welcoming attitude toward immigrants enriches America

(USA TODAY)

By Carl M. Cannon

On Nov. 13, 2013, celebrity chef José Ramón Andrés Puerta and his wife, Patricia, did what modern couples do when blessed with good news. They shared it on social media. “People of America!” José tweeted. “4 hours ago my wife and I became AMERICAN CITIZENS. Thanks to all for being part of our world.”

A native of Spain, José Andrés is the man who brought small-plate dining to America at a tapas restaurant named Jaleo, in Washington, D.C. in 1993. In the meantime, he opened three more Jaleos and 20 other eateries in our hemisphere, and became mired in an imbroglio with Donald Trump over the candidate’s descriptions of Mexican immigrants.

It’s a political cliché to proclaim America a country of immigrants. Today, the line is now tinged with partisanship, especially by progressives, who use it to rebuke President Trump and his “big beautiful wall” and travel ban — or the idea that government should enforce immigration laws. Meanwhile, conservatives chafe at the notion that their desire to control America’s borders somehow makes them racists. This debate is not a conversation; it’s how the two major political parties polarize the electorate and extract financial contributions from their favored interest groups.

There’s a more productive way to talk about this. The basic question is whether a welcoming attitude still enriches our country.