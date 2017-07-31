Why are we worried about Bob Dylan's religion?

(Crux) — I did all I could and I did it right there and then

I’ve already confessed – no need to confess again

— Bob Dylan, “Thunder On the Mountain” (2006)

It was November 11, 1979 in San Francisco. I was there with three of my cousins to see Bob Dylan at the Warfield Theatre, where he was scheduled to play for fourteen out of sixteen nights. Three months earlier Dylan had released his 19th studio album, Slow Train Coming.

Much to the surprise of the press, the album consisted exclusively of songs expressing the singer-songwriter’s newfound Christian faith. Months prior to the album’s release rumors had been swirling about Dylan’s conversion, but nobody would have predicted it would result in an album like Slow Train Coming.

