Why does North Korea's flag have symbols of Old Glory?

By Paul Warren Dinger

Did you miss the big Fourth of July irony on the other side of the globe earlier this month?

While fireworks were being set off all over America, North Korea celebrated our birthday-holiday with its own satiric Fourth of July “fireworks.” It set off an intercontinental ballistic missile to demonstrate that its nuclear missile program is so advanced, it can almost hit the United States.

North Korean President Kim Jong-un called the event a “gift” for America’s Fourth of July, implying that he could one day give America his communist brand of patriotism on some July 4th. This provocative “joke” was deliberately malevolent coming on the heels of North Korea sending an American man home from a North Korean prison on death’s doorstep. The implication was that this young, almost dead American was a sample of what could happen to America if Jong-un’s nuclear fireworks hit history’s greatest nation.

But, to find the big irony, we must go to Jong-un’s Far-East bunker, where the missile originated. North Korean flags were proudly waving in the breeze as the North Korean bomb carrier sailed into the wild blue yonder. By scheduling his missile test on America’s Stars-and-Stripes-red-white-and-blue holiday, Jong-un inadvertently drew attention to North Korea’s star-and-stripes-red-white-and-blue flag.

Did you know North Korea appropriated all the symbols of the American flag just before going to war with America?

Not exactly a “gift,” North Korea’s stolen flag symbols are an ironic counterpoint to Jong-un’s “gift.”

North Korea’s flag is a classic example of the imitation-is-the-sincerest-form-of-flattery principle.

North Korea’s flag has all 5 symbols of U.S. flag

The North Korean star-and-stripes-red-white-and-blue banner has had all of the elements of the American Stars-and-Stripes-red-white-and-blue flag for the last 69 years. North Korea imported all the symbols of America’s flag and just rearranged them. Pyongyang (the capitol) even put the five-point star in a circle canton to the left of center, in imitation of America’s stars in a square canton in the upper left corner. And by the way, flag experts report that the star is the distinctive and “revolutionary” American contribution to international flag design.

When the Democrat Confederacy rebelled against America in 1861, it too retained all five symbols of the American flag, merely reconfiguring the Stars and Stripes into the Stars and Bars. So, let’s pause to remember the strange minds of the Confederate States of America and North Korea, which both adopted the symbols of the flag of the nation they were warring against.

Historians tell us nation flag symbolism is the “shorthand of history.” Flags display in symbols the essence of a nation. So North Korea’s quiet pilfering of the symbols of the American flag as it was planning to go to war with America (the Korean War) may have been a symbolic admission that America has a superior worldview. North Korea may hate America with a passion, but it loves America’s flag.

The American flag symbols, on the other hand, represent the Founding Fathers’ basic beliefs about what America is in the big picture of history.

Some sources claim the design of North Korea’s flag was “dictated from Moscow” in 1948. North Korea uses the traditional, nonsensical communist claim that a red star symbolizes socialist communism. Apparently, ultra-capitalist Texaco and Macy’s, whose red stars are company logos, are unaware of this. And apparently nor are the American media. It has identified the solidly anticommunist “conservative right-wing Republican” states with the red color of communism.

As a practical matter of history, the five-point star is genealogically the American star. No nation or empire had a star on its flag before America did. And long before communism arose, the color red had, and still has, a natural and specific meaning on flags: blood. What makes North Korea’s flag even odder is the fact that the flag of American ally South Korea looks nothing like America’s flag. It is the Taegukgi, the old flag of a united Korea.

North Korea’s love-hate relationship with America

Jong-un’s flipping-the-bird-Fourth-of-July missile launch broadcasts his animosity toward America to an international audience. However, North Korea’s flag displays a strong admiration for America, and Jong-un’s lifestyle shows he loves TMZ American culture. The “Hermit Outpost” seems to have a love-hate relationship with the nation it has menaced since the end of World War II.

Jong-un’s love for American movies and music, his hipster haircuts, celebrity posturing along with a reported drug habit and sexual escapades parades a character that is the antithesis to the virtuous communist of Marxist propaganda. It reveals how deeply American culture has penetrated Asian communism in its elder years.

True, America can’t quite claim the moral high ground on North Korea after a half-century of nauseating political and cultural corruption and a rapidly escalating depravity that threatens to destroy the nation from within. The world no longer sees America as the honorable vanguard of civilization and progress. But until the 1960s, the world admired America as the international leader of the pack.

The flags of the world tell us this.

Nations across the globe have America’s symbols on their flags

In the big picture of geopolitics, North Korea’s shoplifting the symbolism of America’s flag is merely one example of a hidden geopolitical phenomenon – many nations of the world taking symbols from America’s flag.

Bare minimum, at least one-third of the nations of the world have borrowed symbolism from the Star Spangled Banner for their flags over the last two centuries. That includes major world powers – and even America’s enemies. In doing this, they silently acknowledge America as the preeminent nation of the world. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then the flags of much of the world quietly praise America as the globe’s alpha dog, history’s great nation.

This is the big hidden story of 2017 – following the 240th anniversary of the Stars and Stripes.

Paul Warren Dinger is founding editor of The Boston Review of the Arts.