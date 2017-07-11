Why hasn't this tax reduction been passed yet?

For the third time, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has introduced a bill to stop the taxing of Social Security benefits – no more federal taxes taken out of your Social Security check. The bill is called the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act.

Massie’s legislation would boost the retirement income of millions of older Americans. “Social Security is financed with Americans’ tax dollars, so taxing Social Security is double-taxing by the federal government,” said Congressman Massie. “Taxing Social Security reduces benefits to seniors.”

“I am proud to again co-sponsor Congressman Massie’s bill to protect our seniors,” said Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa. “This is a common-sense bill that will end the double-taxation of our seniors. Our seniors pay enough Social Security taxes on the front end, and it is irresponsible for the government to tax them again on their earned benefits.”

“Income taxes on Social Security benefits is a double-tax on seniors when many are already being squeezed financially,” said Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla. “This is wrong, and I’m pleased to co-sponsor this legislation to repeal this tax.” Congressman Jim Bridenstine, R-Okla., said, “The government taxes, redistributes, then taxes the redistribution. Thomas Massie’s bill is a step in the right direction.”

Noted Massie: “The purpose of Social Security is to provide people with financial support during retirement, not to be another source of tax revenue for the Federal Government. Under this legislation, Social Security benefits would neither be taxable nor reportable on individual tax returns, thus restoring the integrity of the program.”

Rep. Massie went on to write in an op-ed piece:

“Social Security itself is financed by tax dollars, so forcing senior Americans to list these benefits as taxable income on their tax returns is absurd. This sneaky technique allows Congress to obtain more revenue for the federal government by taxing benefits owed to citizens who have paid into Social Security most of their lives. When Social Security benefits are taxed, they are, of course, reduced for the person who receives the benefit.

“As the Congressional Research Service reports, ‘Until 1984, Social Security benefits were exempt from the federal income tax.’ … For over 40 years, then, Social Security benefits remained untouched by tax-happy congressmen.” He goes on to put the blame right where it belongs: money grubbing incumbents in Congress who want every penny they can squeeze from you to support all the unconstitutional, insane spending.

You may not be a senior right now, but we all become seniors unless the Lord calls someone home before age 65. So, this bill affects ALL Americans, not Republicans or Democrats or independents or any other flavor. ALL Americans.

What we the people must do:

Make H.R. 2552 a hot topic in this country. Call into every talk-radio show and bring it up. Where were Hannity, Limbaugh, Ingraham and all the other conservative talk-show hosts out there the last two times this same bill was dying in committee in Congress?

Do you belong to AARP? It has about 30 million members. If AARP put the full thrust of the organization behind this bill and got the word out to 30 million-plus members, it would be out of committee and passed in a New York second. AARP has the financial resources to run TV ads all across this country. If you belong to AARP, contact the organization with this message (AARP has an entire congressional legislative liaison division):

“Conduct a massive PR push to get H.R. 2552 passed by Congress or I will drop my AARP membership.” It’s the only language they understand. AARP claims they champion supporting seniors. Really? We’ll see.

Every two years, your member of Congress belches on the campaign trail how much he or she supports seniors! Horse pucky. If that were the case, the first time the bill was introduced, in 2012, it would have sailed through both the House and Senate. Instead, it was virtually ignored. This time around there are a few more cosponsors. Is your U.S. rep a cosponsor pushing to get it out of committee and to a floor vote? Why not? According to one research organization, the bill stands a 1 percent chance of getting passed. NOT acceptable.

Massie’s bill has to get out of committee: House Ways and Means – the most powerful committee in Congress. One subcommittee deals with nothing but Social Security. But guess what? H.R. 2552 isn’t even on its agenda. Coordinate with family, friends, groups and organizations and flood that committee with phone calls and faxes: We the people demand H.R. 2552 go to the House floor for a vote.

I made up a simple flyer and have been getting it to senior centers, the beauty parlor, the barber shop and all around my town. You can do the same. If tens of millions of Americans do nothing, the bill will die, again, and seniors will continue seeing their Social Security monthly benefits shrink via double taxation.

Call your U.S. representative and demand he/she work to get that bill passed. Call your U.S. senator and tell him/her to introduce the same bill in the Senate and work to get it passed. If both houses of Congress pass the bill, it would go to President Trump to sign into law, which I have no doubt he would do.

No more reporting your Social Security on federal income tax forms and no more double taxing of your Social Security benefits. How bad do we the people want to get this done?

