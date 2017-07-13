Why predictions of 'climate change' are preposterous

When I was just a kid, maybe 11 years old, I got very interested in amateur meteorology.

I studied it a little, built a homemade weather station that included thermometers, barometers, gizmos to measure wind direction and speed, and I studied what different types of cloud formations tended to indicate. I would also look at weather to the west and the prevailing winds and make educated guesses as to what it would mean locally.

On this basis, my predictions were always at least as good, and usually better, than what the TV and radio weathermen and weatherwomen had to say. (Sorry, that’s what we called them back then.)

Later, when I had kids, I taught them what I knew and helped them do the same thing.

Today, things are much more sophisticated. The TV and radio meteorologists have much more data than we had in the 1960s. There are many online weather channels that keep you up-to-the-minute on rainfall, snowfall, temperature changes and storms.

Yet, with all this sophistication and data, the local weather reports I heard yesterday got everything wrong. The forecast was for sunny skies, high temperatures in the 90s with low humidity. Guess what we got? Overcast skies, temperatures in the mid-80s and rain showers.

In other words, the same-day predictions were way off the mark, not close to accurate, pathetic, a joke. Worse yet, I was still hearing the forecasts throughout the day, and they were actually telling the public they were experiencing vastly different weather than you could see and feel for yourself.

With that said, I ask you: If climatologists and meteorologists can’t accurately predict local temperatures on the same day of the reports, how seriously should we take forecasts of catastrophic, global temperature shifts over the next 10 or 20 years?

The answer is: Not at all. Don’t give it a second thought. You’re being conned. And, whatever you do, don’t be intimidated by the barrage of propaganda you see, read and hear. It’s not about the weather at all. It’s about political manipulation designed to control the population.

Worse yet, most of the dire predictions of “global warming” are not actually even being made by climatologists or meteorologists, who actually have some training in the field. They are sociologists, political activists, “scientists” in unrelated fields like geology or biology.

I may not be a certified, professional expert in meteorology. But I am an expert in detecting propaganda and disinformation when I see it, hear it and smell it.

And that’s what catastrophic predictions of global doom due to “climate change” are all about.

I can’t believe any sensible, rational people actually buy this stuff – especially when they attribute almost all of their calculations to carbon dioxide, a natural gas that is essential for all life, as much so as oxygen.

They don’t even blame real pollutants anymore, because air quality here in the West is considerably better than it was in the 1960s and 1970s. They blame carbon dioxide, which they falsely label as a pollutant. It’s not, never has been and never will be.

You know what they don’t take into account? The sun. Amazingly, the relatively nearby star that sustains all life on the planet and keeps us from freezing to death in an instant is not even given any consideration in the hysterical doomsday scenarios they project decades from now – rising seas, frightful heat, starvation, disease, cataclysm, the end of the human race.

I don’t know how to put this more politely, diplomatically or delicately. The “climate change” industry is dominated by lies and deception and represents one of the worst hoaxes ever perpetrated in the history of world.

It’s about politicians, governments and supra-governments controlling your behavior and the future of your kids. It’s about tyranny of the worst kind. And it’s so transparent if people would only use common sense and have a little discernment.

And I have a prediction based on this assessment: The climate 10 years from now? Not much different unless God, the Creator of heaven and earth, intervenes.

