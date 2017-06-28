- Frontpage
Joel Richardson warns faithful should be preparing for coming kingdom ...more
Exclusive: David Rives notes influence of skeptics in shaping scientific thought
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes nothing in Scripture indicates Ten Commandments have been abrogated
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews evangelist Tommy Combs
Exclusive: David Rives notes why many once-Christian universities are now secular
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against old adage 'When in Rome ...'
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews evangelist Morris Cerullo
Exclusive: David Rives notes danger in teaching students life has no meaning
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against pagan influences in worship
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews restoration minister Eddie James
Exclusive: David Rives documents subtle undermining of God's word
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us God is not a respecter of persons
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews ministers David Herzog, Kathie Walters, Julie Meyer
Exclusive: David Rives notes justification Hitler used to murder millions
Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against just talking the talk, rather than walking the walk
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews spiritual adviser, minister Shawn Bolz
Exclusive: David Rives notes peer pressure had much to do with accepting old Earth theories
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us how early pagans saw Christianity as redefining their own gods
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews pastor, writer James Durham
'The fact is the Lord is placing an emphasis once again on the Middle East'
Exclusive: David Rives notes rise of science fiction came with denial of God's word
Exclusive: Richard Rives notes Roman laws are in opposition to what is described in Scripture
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews Hank Kunneman and Richard Roberts
Exclusive: David Rives notes some 'big holes' in popular theory
Exclusive: Sid Roth says healthy living is God's idea
Exclusive: David Rives notes some scientists weren't above using fraud to support Darwinian ideas
Exclusive: Richard Rives reminds us not everyone will enter Kingdom of Heaven
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews apostolic minister Bill Hamon
Exclusive: David Rives traces 19th-century propaganda pushing theory
Exclusive: Sid Roth interviews apostolic minister Robert Henderson