(San Francisco Chronicle) A group of boaters set out on Folsom Lake Thursday evening for a relaxing ride on the water. An unexpected stowaway quickly dashed those plans.

Anthony Baciocco, 19, and four friends took off just after 6 p.m. when a rattlesnake began bobbing alongside their boat.

“I looked off in the distance and saw something slithering towards the boat with it’s head sticking up,” Baciocco told SFGATE.