Without A/C, inmates scream for help during heatwave

(FOX2now.com) As temperatures in St. Louis soar toward triple digits, people working and playing across the metro area must find ways to cope with the blistering heat. But the inmates at the Medium Security Institution are at the mercy of Mother Nature.

The facility, built in 1966, can house over 1,100 inmates. Only a few sections of the institution are air conditioned, meaning staffers routinely work in hot spaces. The inmates must rely on vented windows for air circulation.

On Tuesday, reporter Elliott Davis shot video from outside the building in which you can hear several inmates screaming for help. Davis was later asked to leave the property.