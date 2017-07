(WIS-TV) Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.

According to the Sheffield Lake Fire Department, crews arrived to the woman’s home on East Lake Road on Thursday afternoon and found her laying in the driveway. The woman, who has two boa constrictors and nine ball pythons, had the 5-foot long snake wrapped around her neck and biting her nose. She told the 911 operator that there was blood everywhere.