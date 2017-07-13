Woman escapes sex attackers by shouting 'I'm HIV positive'

(NBC New York) – Police are looking for a group of men who robbed a woman and forced her to perform a sex act as she left a church service in Queens earlier this week, and the victim’s pastor says she may have been raped if she hadn’t screamed a lie — “I’m HIV positive!” — in a desperate effort to escape.

The 50-year-old woman was walking to the subway Tuesday night after attending Celestial Church of Christ on Liberty Avenue in Jamaica when two men put a gun to her head and forced her to the ground, police said.

Three other men joined, and they forced the victim to perform a sexual act on them, according to police.