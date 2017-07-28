Woman killed on cruise ship during murder-mystery dinner

(CBS News) It started as a family cruise to Alaska — and ended in death. A husband and father of three is accused of murdering his wife in their cabin.

Exactly how and why Kristy Manzanares was killed aboard the Emerald Princess still remains a mystery.

”The little girl in that room came running out, calling for help. Their parents had been in a fight. She was pretty desperate,” said Chris Ceman, passenger.

One eyewitness told authorities they saw Kristy lying on the floor covered in blood and husband, Kenneth, soaked with blood, dragging his wife by the ankles toward the room’s balcony. The eyewitness confronted Kenneth, who replied: “She would not stop laughing at me.”