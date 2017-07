(BBC News) Professional women are freezing their eggs due to a “dearth of educated men to marry”, a US study has claimed.

Yale University researchers suggested an “oversupply” of graduate women left them struggling to find a partner and “desperate” to preserve fertility.

They said the “man deficit” was worse in countries where more women were going to university, as in the UK.

The researchers interviewed 150 women who had frozen eggs, of whom 90% said they could not find a suitable partner.