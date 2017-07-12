YouTuber says Coke ripped off his viral trademark

(CANADIAN PRESS) — TORONTO – Brendan Richmond created a viral sensation with his hoser comedy song “Out For a Rip” in 2013, but he was surprised to recently find his popular catchphrase gracing the side of a Coca-Cola bottle.

The Kingston, Ont.-based comedy rapper’s “Out For a Rip” video went on to rack up more than 12 million views on YouTube, convincing him to trademark the saying that made it so popular. That’s why he wasn’t expecting to see it printed on the side of one of the world’s most popular beverages at a Toronto grocery store.

“I just pulled it out of the cooler — and it was literally in my hand before I saw what was on it,” said Richmond, whose rapper persona is B. Rich. “I definitely did a double take.”