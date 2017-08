(DAILY MAIL) — Footage of the moment 12 people were killed by a falling tree during a religious festival on the Portuguese island of Madeira has emerged this afternoon.

At least 50 people were injured, including a baby in a pram, when the 200-year-old oak came down over dozens of revellers waiting to buy candles outside a church.

The incident took place at the Festa da Senhora do Monte, a festival celebrating the island’s patron saint in Monte, a village near Madeira’s capital Funchal.