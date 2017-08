(AJC) More than 14 years after a deadly shooting in Atlanta, immigration authorities have arrested the man believed responsible.

Carlos Chavez, a 34-year-old native Guatemalan, was arrested Thursday during a “targeted enforement action,” officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release. He is being held at the Fulton County jail and a detainer has been placed to hold him for future immigration proceedings.

Authorities believe Chavez entered the country without authorization.