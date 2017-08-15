15 teens contract rabies after raping donkey in Morocco

(International Business Times) In a shocking incident, 15 teenagers were treated for rabies after they reportedly sexually assaulted an infected donkey in a Moroccan town, according to local media reports. The youngsters, from a small rural town of Sidi Kamel in Morocco, were treated for a week at the Mechraa Belksiri Hospital after the donkey transmitted the disease.

According to the Moroccan daily Al Akhbar newspaper, the news of the teenagers raping the donkey has left their families “in distress and horror.” Authorities believe that the number of people infected could be higher and families might have taken their children for vaccination outside their locality because of fear and shame.

Local authorities are also trying to find if there were other people, who “admired” or “approached” the donkey, in order to avoid the risk of spreading rabies in the locality.