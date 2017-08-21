180,000 Americans call on Trump to 'recognize Antifa as terror organization'

More than 180,000 Americans have signed a petition calling on the Trump administration to “recognize Antifa as a terrorist organization” – surpassing the threshold of 100,000 signatures required for a formal White House response.

The number of signatures on the petition was increasing rapidly at the time of this report, with more than 10,000 signing in just about two hours.

As WND has reported, Antifa radicals have been wreaking havoc across the nation and regularly attacking mainstream Republicans ever since President Trump became a candidate. Antifa also plotted “J20” disruptions during Trump’s inauguration. Weeks later, they mobbed the University of California at Berkeley and caused $100,000 in property damage when then-Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at the college.

Although the name Antifa is supposed to stand for “anti-fascist,” John Hinderaker of the Powerline blog described Antifa as actually “a fascist group that has also rioted at Washington, Berkeley, Seattle and other places, (that) typically wears black clothes and masks, arms its members with baseball bats, ax handles and 2x4s, and often attacks random people on the street.”

On Aug. 12, an explosion of racially charged violence and anger culminated in a bloody weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. As WND reported, a rally by neo-Nazis, Klan members and other white supremacists turned deadly when a man rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring at least 19 more at Emancipation Park. The mix of political extremists included radicals aligned with Antifa, a black-clad, helmet-wearing group of self-described anarchists and revolutionary communists known for violence and threats.

New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg said she observed “club-wielding ‘antifa’ beating white nationalists being led out of the park” in Charlottesville. People in the crowds threw water bottles filled with cement and urine. Others sprayed pepper spray and threw smoke bombs. Rioters began clubbing one another.

Hinderaker called the group’s behavior in Charlottesville “not much better than usual,” while adding rhetorically, “Who, exactly, brings bats and clubs to a demonstration?”

Protesters also lobbed urine-filled bottles at officers with the Boston Police Department and journalists on Saturday. The use of urine in bottles and balloons appears to be a “weapon of choice” for Antifa, the Daily Caller reported.

On Tuesday, while President Trump didn’t actually use the term Antifa, he said he’s concerned over the “alt-left” violence in Charlottesville.

“What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, at the alt-right? Do they have any assemblage of guilt?” Trump asked. “What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do. That was a horrible, horrible day.”

In June, Antifa protesters in downtown Portland reportedly launched balloons filled with urine, feces and chemicals at police. They also collected bricks and rocks, presumably intending to use them to pelt law-enforcement authorities. Police seized hammers, scissors and other tools from protesters.

In July, Antifa activists plotted to desecrate Gettysburg graves and burn U.S. and Confederate flags.

The White House petition calling for Antifa to be formally designated as a terrorist group was posted on Aug. 17 by someone with the initials “M.A.”

The petition states: “Terrorism is defined as ‘the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims’. This definition is the same definition used to declare ISIS and other groups, as terrorist organizations. AntiFa has earned this title due to its violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States. It is time for the pentagon to be consistent in its actions – and just as they rightfully declared ISIS a terror group, they must declare AntiFa a terror group – on the grounds of principle, integrity, morality, and safety.”

While Antifa protesters have repeatedly attacked police officers, WND has found no confirmation that the activists have had “influence in the killings of multiple police officers …”

