(MIRROR) Armed police have opened fire on knife-wielding attacker who witnesses claim was ‘screaming Allahu Akbar’ as he went on a rampage ‘randomly stabbing people’ in Finland.

Two people have died in what people initially believed to be a terror-related incident – although police say it’s too early to be certain and said this evening it is NOT currently being investigated as such.

Police earlier said “several people have been knifed” in the centre of Turku this afternoon – including ‘a woman and a baby’ in a pushchair, according to local media.