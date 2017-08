(WASHINGTON TIMES) A monument to Christopher Columbus that was over 200 years old was smashed with a sledgehammer Monday morning to combat a “culture of white supremacy.”

A YouTube channel titled “Popular Resistance” posted footage of men in hoodies destroying a monument to Columbus and his famous voyage in 1492. The individuals carried signs that read “Racism: Tear it down,” and “The future is racial and economic justice.”

The Baltimore Brew, an independent website run by veteran journalists, first reported on the crime, which took place near Herring Run Park.