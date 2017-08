(ABC News) Four Galveston-bound cruise ships with a combined 20,000 passengers on board are forced to remain in the Gulf of Mexico as they await Harvey’s passage, according to port officials.

The ships likely won’t be able to make their next attempt to enter the port, which is completely closed to ship traffic, until Tuesday, according to Roger R. Quiroga with the port authority.

Three of the ships involved are Carnival cruise ships, the fourth is a Royal Caribbean.