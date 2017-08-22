22 GOP lawmakers targeted in Trump-impeachment plot

Calls for impeachment of President Trump are nothing new – some started within minutes of his January inauguration – but efforts to put the country’s 45th president on trial are reaching a fevered pitch in the wake of the Charlottesville protest clashes and left-wing attempts to link the president to “white nationalists.”

A group affiliated with the online activist group Anonymous on Thursday posted the hacked private cell-phone numbers and email addresses for 22 Republican members of Congress in a bid to push for Trump’s impeachment. Among those on the list were U.S. Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Bob Corker of Tennessee and Charles Grassley of Iowa.

In what appears to be a coordinated effort, the DNC sent out an email alert to Democrats Thursday requesting that they show up this weekend at anti-Trump rallies in cities across the U.S.

It’s apparently part of a strategy to feed off of the anti-Trump energy created in the media post-Charlottesville with the destruction and removal of Confederate monuments in multiple cities such as Baltimore; Atlanta; Nashville; Durham, North Carolina; and San Antonio, Texas.

“What happened this past weekend in Charlottesville, and Donald Trump’s disgraceful actions since, should only motivate us to keep fighting even harder for what is right,” DNC Chair Tom Perez says in the email. “Come out this Weekend of Action to an event near you, and say you’ll rise and organize with us.”

Thursday’s posting by Anonymous comes one day before the so-called Denouncement Day, in which some members of Anonymous are calling on people to gather at Confederate statues in 11 cities and tear them down, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The goal of the release of personal contact information, said Rob Pfeiffer, chief editor of online publication Anon Journalis, is for people to contact these members of Congress “to more forcefully condemn the president and call for Trump’s impeachment.”

Anonymous attached a link to a video description of its case against Trump saying “We are angry.” The video showed the desecration of the Robert E. Lee monument on the campus of Duke University earlier this week.

BREAKING NEWS: Anonymous Releases Personal Information of 22 GOP Senators (Link in Video Description) https://t.co/cDWnPsiOe9 #DayToDenounce — TheAnonJournal (@TheAnonJournal) August 17, 2017

Calls for impeachment also exploded on Twitter Thursday along with a frenzy of demands for Trump’s resignation.

Among the comparisons to Hitler and Nazism was an ad, going viral on some liberal sites, showing a Trump bobblehead figure trapped inside of a tied condom and the words, “Some people should never have been born.”

An “Impeach Trump Now” meme was trending on Facebook Thursday, complete with a button to “donate” to the cause and another to sign a petition.

Congressman introduces articles of impeachment

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee answered the call.

The ranking member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice said he planned to introduce articles of impeachment.

Cohen cited potential obstruction of justice and violations of the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause as the reasons for impeachment while also addressing his own strong moral opposition to the president’s words and actions regarding the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, CBS News reported.

Cohen further elaborated in a statement released by his office:

In response to the horrific events in Charlottesville, I believe the President should be impeached and removed from office. Instead of unequivocally condemning hateful actions by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Klansmen following a national tragedy, the President said ‘there were very fine people on both sides.’ There are no good Nazis. There are no good Klansmen.” As a Jew and as an American and as a representative of an African American district, I am revolted by the fact that the President of the United States couldn’t stand up and unequivocally condemn Nazis who want to kill Jews and whose predecessors murdered 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, and could not unequivocally condemn Klansmen whose organization is dedicated to terrorizing African Americans.

NBC, Newsweek, Reuters, Politico and other establishment media rushed to publish “news” in support of the new “impeach Trump” campaign. NBC cited a survey by an obscure polling agency that said 40 percent of Americans are in favor of impeaching Trump, a 10-point jump in the last six months.

“The PRRI survey was conducted August 2-8, before last weekend’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Trump’s statement that ‘both sides’ deserve blame for the resulting violence has prompted criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike,” NBC stated.

Reuters posted a story titled “Trump’s attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes.”

Newsweek chimed in with an article Thursday titled “Trump is just six Senate votes away from impeachment.”

The Newsweek article lays out an entire scenario, which some on the right dismiss as fanciful. It assumes the Democrats will retake control of the House in the mid-term elections, or come close enough to a majority that a handful of Republicans will be interested in joining their scheme to impeach Trump. They would vote to impeach and force a trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to oust the president. The Senate is uncomfortably close to that super majority now, let alone after the mid-terms.

“Following impeachment in the House, a trial takes place in the Senate. Conviction requires two-thirds of the Senate and by my count there are already twelve [GOP] senators who have shown a willingness to take on the president when they believe he is in the wrong,” wrote Elaine Kamarck, director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the left-leaning Brookings Institution, for Newsweek.

Her list of potential Republican pro-impeachment votes in the Senate starts with Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham and includes Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Mike Lee, R-Utah; Dean Heller, R-Nev.; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Shelley Moore Capito, R- W.Va.; and Rand Paul, R-Ky.

The foreign press also took up the theme. The U.K.-based Telegraph published a story Thursday titled “Donald Trump latest approval rating and impeachment odds.”

“The bookmakers are banking on things getting worse for Trump with the latest odds from Ladbrokes showing that there is a 48 percent chance he will fail to make it to the end of his first term in office,” the Telegraph said.

The U.S. Constitution requires a majority in the House of Representatives to force an impeachment trial and a two-thirds majority in the Senate to remove a president, who must be found guilty at trial of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Some want more than impeachment

But for one Democratic state legislator from St. Louis, even impeachment was not enough to satisfy her hatred of Trump. Maria Chappelle-Nadal acknowledged on Thursday that she wrote a post on her personal Facebook page that read: “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

She later removed it. But the post was captured in a screenshot and reposted to Twitter by Mark Reardon.