Acclaimed 'Shooting Back' movie – just $4.95 today only!

It’s everyone’s nightmare. An armed gunman intrudes in what had seemed a safe environment and suddenly you’re in a battle zone. Schools and even churches have been attacked by criminals, psychopaths and terrorists in recent years.

One person who has not only experienced such a scenario firsthand, but who shot back against terrorists and defended friends and family in his church – and went on to produce the most powerful book and movie ever on the right and duty of Christians to be armed – is South African Charl Van Wyk. And today only, WND readers can get his sensational film (DVD), “Shooting Back,” for only $4.95! That’s just one-quarter of the normal $19.99 price!

In “Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defense” movie, Van Wyk makes a biblical, Christian case for individuals arming themselves with guns, and does so more persuasively than perhaps any other figure because he found himself in a church attacked by terrorists.

“Grenades were exploding in flashes of light. Pews shattered under the blasts, sending splinters flying through the air,” he recalls of the July 25, 1993, St. James Church Massacre. “An automatic assault rifle was being fired and was fast ripping the pews – and whoever, whatever was in its trajectory – to pieces. We were being attacked!”

But Van Wyk was not defenseless that day. Had he been unarmed like the other congregants, the slaughter would have been much worse.

“Instinctively, I knelt down behind the bench in front of me and pulled out my .38 special snub-nosed revolver, which I always carried with me,” he says. “I would have felt undressed without it. Many people could not understand why I would carry a firearm into a church service, but I argued that this was a particularly dangerous time in South Africa.”

During that Sunday evening service, the terrorists, wielding AK-47s and grenades, killed 11 and wounded 58. But the fact that one man – Van Wyk – fired back, wounding one of the attackers, drove the others away.

Using his personal and high-profile story as a launch-pad, Van Wyk wrote “Shooting Back” – which instantly became a South African bestseller, and became the basis for the movie.

Far from being just a reliving of the tragedy of the St. James Church Massacre, “Shooting Back” examines the whole issue of armed self-defense from a Christian perspective. It deals with burning questions that plague all conscience-driven people:

Should we carry arms?

When is it appropriate to defend ourselves and our families?

What can we do when our freedom to carry arms is legislated away from us?

Using the Bible as his guidepost, Van Wyk makes the case that Christians not only have the right but the duty to defend themselves and other innocents from such aggression.

But this amazing true story doesn’t end there. It’s also about redemption and reconciliation. Several of the church members who were injured or who lost family members in the attacks, as well as Van Wyk, later met with and forgave some of their repentant attackers.

Save $15, get “Shooting Back” for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can buy Charl Van Wyk’s “Shooting Back” movie (DVD) for one-quarter the normal cost!

Today only, you can get your copy of this sensational book for only $4.95 – by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WND.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order the “Shooting Back” DVD for $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include: “MEET THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA: Feigning objectivity, they traffic in disinformation, conspiracy and fabrication”; “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED: A once-great political party has morphed into madness”; “DELIVER US FROM EVIL: Spiritual warfare in today’s America”; “TRANS-MANIA: The left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality”; and “PERSECUTION RISING: The growing abuse, imprisonment, torture and murder of Christians worldwide.”

So, for $4.95 you get the “Shooting Back” DVD, plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have a fantastic offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive Charl Van Wyk’s “Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self Defense” as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged the low annual renewal rate of $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing [email protected] before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of the “Shooting Back” DVD at this price per household.)

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

Order your copy of Charl Van Wyk’s blockbuster “Shooting Back” movie on DVD for only $4.95! Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, and is valid only in the U.S.

If you prefer, instead of the DVD movie version you can get Van Wyk’s “Shooting Back” book, TODAY ONLY, for only $4.95.

To order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order the “Shooting Back” movie DVD at a discounted price here.