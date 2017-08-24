Hurricane could hit Texas for 1st time since 2008

(CNN)Texans are filling sandbags, stocking up on water and boarding up windows ahead of Tropical Storm Harvey, a system that could develop into a hurricane by Friday.

And while hurricane-force winds are doubtless a concern as Harvey continues rebuilding strength in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm’s potential deluge and subsequent flooding may be the biggest danger, according to meteorologists.

The system weakened before reaching tropical storm status early Thursday and is expected to make landfall Friday evening as a Category 1 storm in Corpus Christi, Texas, then stall over the state, the National Hurricane Center said.