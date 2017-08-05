5 phrases you should stop using at work

(AlterNet) — People often say, “Your words don’t matter—it’s your actions that count.” Yet in reality, the way you communicate can speak volumes about your values. This is especially true in a professional environment, where everyone has the right to feel seen and respected. Unfortunately, coworkers sometimes use language that can be disrespectful, even if they don’t mean to.

Below are a few phrases that, regardless of intention, can be marginalizing.

1. Low-Skilled Labor

Thanks to our Cheeto in Chief, this one’s been getting lots of press recently. Investopedia defines “low-skilled labor” as “a segment of the workforce associated with a limited skill set or minimal economic value for the work performed. Generally characterized by a lower educational attainment, such as a high school diploma, GED or lack thereof, and typically results in smaller wages.”