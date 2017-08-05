5-star reviews for Farah's 'most controversial book ever'

WASHINGTON – When Joseph Farah, the man who started the first independent online news agency and wrote mega-bestselling books in collaboration with others, determined to write what he called his “most controversial book ever” on the subject of the Coming Kingdom of God on Earth, he wasn’t expecting rave reviews.

But that’s exactly what he got with “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”

The book, among the bestsellers at Amazon in the prophecy and eschatology categories, has received 75 percent 5-star reviews from the audience of the nation’s biggest retailer.

Farah said he was shocked not so much by the accolades, but by how little criticism and ostracism he has experienced for the controversial positions he takes in the book – all, he emphasizes, entirely backed by Scripture.

“I really expected far more antagonism than I have experienced,” he said.

Farah said what he teaches in the book is practiced by only a tiny minority of those who call themselves Christians – and most who do are messianic Jews or those Christians who consider themselves part of still-small Israel-centric movement searching for the roots of their faith in the Hebrew Scriptures.

“I would say it’s somewhere around 1 or 2 percent of the believers today,” Farah said. “But it is growing – in leaps and bounds.”

“The Restitution of All Things” is something of a manifesto for that budding movement – the first effort to tie together some of the common denominators of the loose collection of Sabbath-keepers not associated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, or any other denomination.

He says it’s tough to break traditions, like Sunday worship, that extend back to around the Second or Third Century and the domination of Christianity by the Roman Catholic Church.

“The Reformation, which will be 500 years old this October 31, broke some of those traditions by emphasizing solo Scriptura, or the authority of the Bible only, but ducked what I believe were other clear contradictions we’re confronted with through earnest, objective study of the Scriptures,” he said.

Farah, a long-time student of Bible prophecy who studied at the feet of Hal Lindsey for more than 10 years, collaborating with him on books, other publications and the launch of his TV show still running after 35 years, used the prophetic Scriptures about the Kingdom of God to make his major points.

“What I found is that apostolic Christianity in the First Century was practiced more like Judaism than a different religion and that the prophecies of what the messianic kingdom will be like reveal that we will return to that same kind of worship,” he said. “So, how do you reconcile that? If Jesus came to start a new religion, with new holidays, no observation of the Sabbath and worship on a different day, among other things, why would Jesus take us back to the First Century model in His Kingdom on Earth?”

He believes this new movement is actually a fulfillment of prophecy itself, citing, among other verses, Malachi 4, which says: “Remember ye the law of Moses my servant, which I commanded unto Him in Horeb for all Israel, with the statutes and judgements. Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord: and he shall turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.”

What that means to Farah, he says, is that Elijah, a great prophet who never died, will return to remind believers in the Messiah, Jesus, that they must return to the Torah teachings, which the church has largely discarded.



“This is stuff not easy for most Christians to accept because they are not taught this in churches and Bible studies and sermons,” says Farah. “They have to find this through diligent, Holy Spirit-led study on their own. And many are. Many more will be with the coming of Elijah. And, yes, I do take the Bible literally. I do believe Elijah will return before the Second Advent of Jesus-Yeshua.”

Amazon reviewers seem to think so, too.

“Not just future ‘what’s it going to be like musings’ but a well-documented, insightful and thought-provoking book to read. Sure, there are always scoffers when it comes to religious presentations, so what else is new? But this is not wild imaginings or theoretical scenarios. It’s a great book to share with anyone who may be interested in what the future might have in store for all of us.”

“This is an amazing book and every Christian should read it. It explains what we need to know about how the churches have changed so much that has to do with who Jesus and the disciples really were. They were Jewish and we have allowed so much wrong stuff into our churches that it totally changes what the Bible is all about and how important Torah is.”

“This was an excellent read and made me think about the historical events in a different way, as I was able to put together information from other sources with what Mr. Farah was saying. I will very likely go back and read it again to make sure I didn’t miss something the first time.”

He recently was interviewed by Jan Markell on her radio network reaching some 820 stations about his career in journalism and his new book.

Asked how he reconciles his career in journalism and his passion for the Bible, he said: “Well, that’s easy. The Bible teaches us to seek the truth and it will set you free. That’s what we’re supposed to do in journalism – seek the truth. There’s no contradiction – except in the minds of too many of my colleagues.”

