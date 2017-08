(FOX NEWS) The suspected driver who rammed a vehicle into a crowd of soldiers, injuring six of them, in a Paris suburb was arrested Wednesday after he was wounded during a brief standoff with police, French officials said.

The driver of a BMW was wounded in a gunfight on a highway north of Paris, a judicial official said. Shots were fired when the arrest turned violent.

The man was stopped as police were hunting for the vehicle that was involved in an attack French police believe may have had a terror motive.