6 Vietnamese, including 3 children, killed by U.S. war-era bomb

(Agence France-Presse) Six Vietnamese villagers, including three children, were killed Friday when a US war-era bomb exploded in a mountainous area along the country’s south central coast, state media reported.

Early reports said authorities believe the ordnance detonated after villagers discovered it in their farmland in Khanh Hoa province.

“The initial reason for the blast, which killed six, was that people were cutting open the 105 mm shell”, reported VGPNews, the government’s online mouthpiece.

Local police refused to comment on the accident, which also left two villagers wounded and tore down a house in Ta Luong village, according to state media.