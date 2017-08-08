8 signs Trump really is making America great again

(INVESTOR’S BUSINESS DAILY)

By Gary Shapiro

Six months into his first term, President Trump’s headline achievements are often overshadowed by the media’s daily assault on the White House. I hear the misgivings of my tech industry colleagues, but let’s face facts: By objective measures, Trump is fulfilling his famous campaign promise to “Make America Great Again.”

In fact, I see eight signs that we are on the right track:

The stock market continues to break records. The record-high Nasdaq is up 18% this year. The S&P 500’s Tech Sector index hit a record high not seen since its bubble in 2000. And the Dow Jones industrial average continues to enjoy new highs.

The job market is heating up. The unemployment rate fell from 4.8% in October to 4.4% in June. This year, the civilian labor force participation rate hit 160 million Americans, a record never once reached in eight years under President Obama. And Trump set this record without harmful record deficits or the Federal Reserve pumping trillions of dollars into the economy.

Wages are rising. For the first time in seven years, the working class saw a jump in pay. According to Department of Labor data released on July 19, average pay for the lowest-income Americans went up 3.4% over 2016. We see the effects of this increasingly strong labor force here at the Consumer Technology Association. We win multiple awards as a great place to work and we pay competitive salaries, but in recent months we have had to pay more to lure the best people to work for us.

Businesses are investing more in the U.S. Draconian federal rules are on the way out. Businesses are booming, thanks to the stock market and potential for tax reform. And the president’s push for U.S. investment is being taken seriously, prompting many American and even some foreign companies to announce major U.S. investments. …