9th Circuit hears fight over interpretation of Trump travel ban

(POLITICO) A federal appeals court on Monday struck a decidedly skeptical tone toward the administration’s efforts to deny grandparents an exemption from President Donald Trump’s travel-ban executive order.

All three judges on a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that heard arguments on the controversial directive sounded doubtful about a Trump administration interpretation that excluded grandparents and certain other family members from those who could qualify for a carve-out that the Supreme Court ordered for foreigners with a “close familial relationship” to someone in the United States.