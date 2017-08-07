Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A logging company needed to hire another lumberjack, and the first guy to apply was a short little skinny fellow, who was laughed at by the manager and told to leave.

“Just give me a chance,” the little guy pleaded.

“Okay,” the manager replied, “Grab your axe and cut down that cedar over there.”

Two minutes later he was back at the manager’s office, “Tree’s cut. Do I get the job?”

“I don’t believe it, that is so much faster than even my best lumberjack could have done it. Where did you learn to use an axe like that?” the manager inquired.

“Sahara Forest,” the little guy replied.

“Don’t you mean the Sahara Desert,” the manager corrected him.

“Sure, that’s what they call it now.”

