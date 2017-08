(WASHINGTON TIMES) The American Civil Liberties Union backpedaled Wednesday on tweeting a photo of a white baby holding a U.S. flag after users called it racist.

The seemingly harmless photo showed a blond-haired toddler in a “Free Speech – ACLU” onesie holding a U.S. flag and what appears to be a colorful toy dog. The tweet read, “This is the future that ACLU members want.”