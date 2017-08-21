Actor James Woods threatened on Twitter

It was just one of those nights for actor James Woods – minding his own business, fighting the good fight for conservative ideals on the Twitter front.

Then it came – a full-frontal threat of violence from a guy named Matthew E. Jacob of Manhasset, Long Island.

“If I see you in the street I will hit you over the head with a 2 x 4,” he threatened.

But Jacob picked a fight with the wrong actor.

Woods, best know for his bad-guy roles, took a screenshot of the threat and tweeted it to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, while wondering out loud if “Twitter will actually do anything if a conservative is threatened.”

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

Jacob also warned Woods that he was “the first person” he’s coming for when the next civil war breaks out.

Woods noted that the threat of violence was made “across a state line and in response to a political statement. That would be a violation of my civil rights.”

I have been advised to keep the light on my stalker #MatthewEJacob as a way of inhibiting his acting on his threats. Here is relevant CA law pic.twitter.com/aQHZopRzMO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Woods figured out the identity of the perp because his Twitter account was linked to his Instagram account.

A little late, Jacob apparently deleted his Instagram account.

The fact is I am a 70 year old man who takes blood thinners for health. #MatthewEJacob threatens to bash my head in, it’s a death threat. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Twitter promptly suspended Jacob’s account following Woods’ complaint, so his account is no longer visible.

“You are not going to have wait to see me in the street,” warned Woods. “Your life just changed forever.”

Woods then confirmed Jacob’s account was suspended.

“I want to thank @TwitterSupport for the prompt and decisive response to the violent threats made by #MatthewEJacob while he stalked me,” added Woods.

After a little research, with the help of his security guy, Woods even Tweeted a photo of the perp, noting, “And by the way he is not a kid.”

Woods filmography includes “The Way We Were” (1973), “The Onion Field” (1979), “Videodrome” (1983), “Once Upon a Time in America” (1984), “Chaplin” (1992), “Casino” (1995), “Nixon” (1995), “Straw Dogs” (2011) and “White House Down.” He was nominated for two Academy Awards – Best Actor for “Salvador” in 1986 and Best Supporting Actor for “Ghosts of Mississippi” in 1996.