Airline promo for 'gays' simply doesn't 'click'

A promotion for homosexual “pride” by the Dutch airline KLM doesn’t quite click.

The Twitter news site Twitchy posted KLM’s tweet showing rainbow-colored seat belts.

Two buckles are placed opposite each other along with two tabs and a buckle and a tab.

States the airline: “It doesn’t matter who you click with. Happy #PrideAmsterdam.”

Oh, but readers noted that it DOES matter.

Said Ben Shapiro, “Um if you use the top two seatbelts and the plane has turbulence, you could die.”

David Betz said, “That’s a good illustration: as you can see two of those scenarios would result in someone’s death in the case of an accident.”

Their point is that while the airline may have meant it as an illustration of same-sex relationships, two buckles are not going to keep anyone safe in case of an incident. Nor will two tabs.

Only a buckle and a tab will work when connected as flight attendants demonstrate to passengers at the beginning of flights.

Said Twitchy: “Amsterdam’s Pride Week celebration just wrapped up Sunday, but Royal Dutch Airlines made sure to lend its support with a #PrideAmsterdam tweet that, to a lot of people, seemed pretty clever for about a second and a half until reality set in.”

Said J.G. Petruna, “Nice metaphor: two of those combinations are functionally useless.”

Federalist Musket said, “2/3 of these things can’t, you know, click.”

Tomas Hampsthwaite said: “Lol. Only one of these might save you in crash. Not best analogy for equality.”

Phoenixgirl said, “Seat belts only work one way and it ain’t the first two.”

“What an idiotic advert,” said AndresP-RV. “With airline belts it does indeed matter.”

“I get your point but I’m imagining your safety videos are a bit confusing and problematic,” said Loren C.

Another said, “How many of those seatbelt combinations do you permit passengers to use when the fasten seatbelt sign comes on?”

Wrote E.L. Pownd, “An unintended lesson in reality from KLM.”

Just A Fox had to break the news to the airline: “Uh, guys. This gives the opposite message from what you were going for.”

And Rachel Rogers asked: “Please tell me you realize the irony in this?”

