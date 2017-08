(CNBC) Amazon announced on Thursday that its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods will close on Monday.

As the two companies work to integrate their business, all customers will immediately see “lower prices on a selection of best-selling staples across [Whole Foods] stores.”

And Amazon promises “more to come,” as the internet giant begins to integrate Prime into the Whole Foods ecosystem. Eventually, Prime members will receive “special savings and in-store benefits.”