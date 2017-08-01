Another record high: Dow approaches 22,000

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, the first trading day of August, as the Dow Jones industrial average approached another milestone.

The 30-stock index rose about 71 points to a new record, with 3M and Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The Dow also came within 10 points of reaching 22,000. The S&P 500 rose 0.25 percent, with financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2 percent.

Dow futures briefly signaled the index would break above 22,000 for the first time. The Dow is coming off its strongest monthly performance since February, having risen 2.54 percent. Shares of Boeing contributed the lions share of the gains, adding more than 300 points to the index.